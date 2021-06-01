Clear

New grant to help fund summer education programs in Indiana

It's all part of the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program. The grants will fund education programs over the summer.

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over $122 million will be awarded to schools across Indiana.

It also provides support for after-school programs and tutoring during the school year.

Vigo County will receive almost $800,000 towards similar programs.

"Making the school day longer, outside of the walls of this building, is really important to help engage our learners," Bill Riley, with the Vigo County School Corporation, said.

Part of the grant will also fund data coaches, who will help identify struggling students in Vigo County.

