New grant looks to expand health resources for college students

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Lily Endowment grants will expand health resources for college students.

Rose-Hulmann, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, and DePauw University are part of the collaboration.

Their 'Mindful College Connections Consortium' will start this fall.

The universities will share knowledge, experiences, and resources.

It will cover around 5,000 students. Over the next five years, it will develop mental health awareness, education, and resources.

The goal is to increase student wellbeing and academic success at each college.