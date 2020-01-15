Clear
New gatehouse hopes to reduce traffic congestion at local park

West Boggs Park will replace its current gatehouse with a $35,000 project.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 7:06 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday was a quiet and wet day at West Boggs Park. But if you ask Robert Green, it was a perfect day to fly a kite.

Green says, "It's just a good place to come. A good place to bring your family. And a lot of us old guys we just want to come here and go fishing. We don't want to do anything else."

Green travels over twenty miles two or three times a week to visit West Boggs. He might be by himself Wednesday, but in just a few months the park will be bustling.

Director of the Daviess Martin Joint Parks department Jameson Hibbs explains, "On a busy Friday evening or especially on the holidays we have so many campers coming to check-in, which is a good problem that we have we are a very popular facility, that we stop traffic on highway 231. Which is very dangerous. It's a safety issue."

The park will usually see it's 200 camp spots full on holidays and busy weekends. All handled by an aging gatehouse.

Hibbs says, "The new gatehouse is going to be a little bit larger in size. It'll be complete with an ADA compliant facility. It'll allow two to three staff members to easily be behind our counter. Along with may be up to about five to six people, customers inside."

That's a feat the current 50-year-old gatehouse can't do.

The project will cost roughly $35,000. $20,000 of that comes from grant funding.

Hibbs says, "Being able to safely get them through the gate and off of the highway is just kind of a sense of relief knowing that we won't cause any accidents or be potentially causing any accidents on the highway."

Making things easier for folks like Green.

Green says, "I think that's an excellent idea. And they're doing an excellent job."

