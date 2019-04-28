New food bank opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Monday for a brand new food bank in Terre Haute.

The food bank is located at 430 North 14th ½ Street.

According to Catholic Charities, 11,200 children go to bed hungry at some point during the year right here in our local community. Catholic Charities has teamed up with Walmart and Sam’s Club in a campaign titled "Fight hunger, Spark change” to help.

Jennifer Buell with Catholic Charities explains, “Locally, all of the Walmart stores and Sam's Club stores will have various products that people can purchase. A portion of the proceeds from those purchases will go to Feeding America, which is the national food bank network as well as the local food bank, Terre Haute Catholic Charities food bank which serves hungry individuals here in west central Indiana.”

The campaign runs through May 20th. You can participate by going to your local Walmart store and purchasing products that are part of the campaign.

You can also go online and donate at feedingamerica.org/walmart.