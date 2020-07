CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new flower farm is ready to welcome you.

Max and Honey's You Pick Flower Farm in Brazil had its grand opening on Friday.

People can go and cut flowers for their very own bouquet.

The seeds have been growing since March. You'll be able to find several varieties of beautiful flowers.

The owner says it has been a lot of hard work, but she hopes you'll visit and want to come back.

Max and Honey's is open on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

