New flower business in Sullivan hopes to bring joy to the community

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business coming to the community of Sullivan hopes to bring people together.

It's a 'You-Pick' flower patch called 'The Little Flower Farm.'

Abigal Foster and Natalie Hornback are the owners. They say that flowers bring happiness and joy to many people, and that's what they want to bring to the community.

"I also think that the community is important too, and that's why we want to bring joy to other people, and build community, and meet new people," Foster said.

They told us they came up with the idea of bringing the farm to life during the quarantine. Both Foster and Hornback said they couldn't wait to open up to the community.