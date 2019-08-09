New flooring store opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is now open in Terre Haute.

Lumber Liquidators flooring company opened its first store in Terre Haute on Friday.

It's located on U.S. Highway 41.

The store features 400 kinds of flooring.

The store manager says they can help do it yourself customers find everything they need.

They also offer installation for customers who want the work done for them.

A grand opening celebration is set for August 24.