New flea market is coming to Switz City

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Down in Switz City a local woman is trying to bring back a major shopping site. Many people in Switz City remembered what the shopping center looked like before major changes took place. There was a clothing store, and a furniture store, but now they're both gone.

In 2004 these small businesses shut their doors for good.

People living in the area have been without these local shops for quite some time. However, now things are going to change.

With the help of the community, Becky Speedy wants to bring back shopping to the community by opening up a flea market.

Speedy said it's time to make Switz City what it was once again.

Speedy said, "And so there are people out there that have a whole lot of history, and knowledge, and useful things. And we just want to bring it, and showcase it right here."

Speedy told News 10 there will be a lot you can expect when going to the flea market.

Right now Speedy told us she has more than 20 vendors for this weekend's show.

She said this couldn't be a more perfect time to bring this to the community because the pandemic forced a lot of vendors, like herself, to not sell their products.

Now she's giving people a way to make sure they can bring in income.

Speedy said, "I just want to see the local people get the opportunity instead of having to drive so far away, to get rid of, not get rid of, but to put their stuff out there."

Speedy said the flea market will be operating every first and third weekend of each month until October.

She said not only are all her vendors excited for this opportunity but the community as well.

She said, "So they're excited, they're ready, I'm biting at the reigns, the bits, just I'm excited. I want to get out, I want to do something"

The flea market will be open starting tomorrow on April first.

Speedy said she can't wait to get the flea market started, and is excited to see where it can go in the future.