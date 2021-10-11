New fire trucks were on display for various fire departments

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several new fire trucks lined up at the Otter Creek Fire Department today. This was all for the Rosenbauer power tour!

10 brand new fire trucks were parked at the Otter Creek Fire Department Sunday. People from different fire departments and members of the community stopped by to see what all they had to offer.

The Rosenbauer Power Tour puts on these events to show different departments the trucks they have available. They just came back from Missouri and their next stop is Illinois. Fire Chief Taylor Hardy says all of the department's fire trucks are from Rosenbauer.

"Each truck is very unique in its own way for any department around here so we want to have a truck that's very unique and fits the needs for our department here at the township."

Brian Franz is the owner of Sentinel Emergency Solutions. He helps provide fire departments with everything they need from vehicles to equipment. He says he likes to put on the tours so he can meet people where they're at.

"A lot of times customers don't have the ability to go the factory to look at them so we're bringing a bunch of different trucks right here to each customer."

People get to feel and look at the fire trucks up close in person. Chief Hardy adds theses trucks could save a resident's life or a member of the fire department.

"Trucks are being built now for protection from rollovers and stuff like that so those are very important features in newer fire trucks because if God forbid if we get into an accident that would keep our members safe in an accident."

