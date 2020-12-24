New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are new filings in a lawsuit involving the Vigo County Jail and its overcrowding issues after a COVID-19 outbreak this month.

Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson requested information from Vigo County leaders after receiving a report from them concerning the outbreak at the jail. She wants a response to the following questions by December 30.

What COVID-19 screening, testing, or quarantining is done when a new inmate is confined to the VCJ? What screening, or testing is performed on jail staff? What did the Indiana State Department of Health recommend, if anything, with respect to preventing transmission of COVID-19 by jail staff? Are the ISDH's recommendations being followed?

Meanwhile, lawyers for the inmates filed a separate request for a conference hearing. Their court filing cited a report that stated 108 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. They want to discuss what's being done, or what could be done, to reduce the population in the jail that has a documented history of being over its capacity.

The filing states, "Class counsel believe that it would be helpful for the Court to order a settlement conference in this matter for counsel and the defendants to discuss in a candid and open discussion all steps being taken to reduce the population of the Jail to attempt to ensure, to the greatest extent possible, the safety of those in the Jail, both prisoners and Jail staff."

The plantiffs' lawyers say the population issue involves parties not involved in the lawsuit, which can include "the Vigo County prosecutor, defense attorneys, judges of the Vigo County courts with criminal jurisdiction, the Vigo County Probation Department, and the Vigo County Police Department." The lawyers say it may be helpful to include these entities to explore all options that could "That could positively affect the population of the Jail and prevent the need for the plaintiffs to seek a prisoner release."