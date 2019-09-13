CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Northview Knights Football team is enjoying a new field.
The new turf was dedicated at Friday night's football game against West Vigo.
The field is named after Jerry Anderson, who was a teacher, coach, and athletic director.
The soccer and football teams both use the field.
There is also a new scoreboard.
Related Content
- New field dedicated at Northview
- South Vermillion's soccer teams and spectators dedicate new field
- Northview football field to be renamed after longtime coach
- Northview hosts community night to celebrate new turf field
- War memorial re-dedication
- Northview drum-a-thon
- Memorial dedicated to cycling enthusiast
- Students and staff dedicate Kremer Innovation Center
- Crane dedicates building to fallen hero
- Golden Apple: Northview High School's Michele Hunter
Scroll for more content...