New field dedicated at Northview

The Northview Knights Football team is enjoying a new field.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Northview Knights Football team is enjoying a new field.

The new turf was dedicated at Friday night's football game against West Vigo.

The field is named after Jerry Anderson, who was a teacher, coach, and athletic director.

The soccer and football teams both use the field.

There is also a new scoreboard.

