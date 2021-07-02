New fencing near pedestrian bridge is for the turtles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We all have passed the sign, "Turtle Crossing", traveling in and out of Terre Haute on US 40. It’s a reminder that you’re entering a wildlife area. But crews building the new pedestrian bridge just added a new feature to help out the cause.

Work continues to be done for the new pedestrian bridge in West Terre Haute. While the bridge was being built, crews had to tear down an old fence that was put up by INDOT to help protect turtles and other wildlife from crossing the road.

The initiative to put up this fence came from the Wabashiki Turtle Research and Rescue group. Storm Team 10's David Siple spoke with the founder of the group and she says the weather, for now, has kept the turtles from coming up.

“We’re really lucky. The wetlands are completely flooded. So the habitat is completely ideal for the turtles to stay put.”

But with the dry months on the horizon, there will be more movement of turtles to the roadway.

The older fence on the north side of US 40 was put up in 2016 to help keep the turtles from entering the roadway. The north fence is still up. But while they were building the pedestrian bridge the old fence on the south side was torn down. But they have now installed a new fence to help keep the little critters off the road.

Slaughterbeck is happy to see the newly installed fence near the pedestrian bridge. She explains why this area is so important to her and everyone in the Wabash Valley.

“The Wetland is what makes our community so great. West Terre Haute really needs to rally behind this beautiful wetland that we have access to.”

For more information about the Wabashiki Turtle Research and Rescue group, click here.