New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local town is trying to get more people involved through the town's farmers market.

Sullivan recently started what they call 'Central Market.'

Tuesday night was the second night for the event.

They had music, several vendors, and a cornhole tournament.

Organizers say they created the market because they saw the need for economic growth in the city.

The market is every Tuesday, weather permitting, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.