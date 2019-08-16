New facade starts to go up at Hulman Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been telling you about changes that are underway at the Hulman Center for quite some time.

On Friday, we were able to get a look at what the exterior will look like.

Our crew saw metal composite siding starting to go up on the northwest corner of the building.

Workers are putting the siding up all around the facility.

The Hulman Center is currently going through mechanical and architectural upgrades.

The project is set to wrap up in late 2020.