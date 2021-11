TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute is featuring a new exhibit.

It showcases the children of the Holocaust.

The exhibit is titled "Stars Without a Heaven" and focuses in on the stories of children who had their lives turned upside down by the Holocaust.

It's part of a series of rotating exhibits from the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

You can visit the exhibit at the museum on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 A.M. until 4 P.M.