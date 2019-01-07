Clear

New exhibit at Red Skelton Museum to celebrates comedian's Pledge of Allegiance speech

Red Skelton used the persona of his grade school principal to explain the meaning behind the words to the pledge.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI/WVUT) - A new exhibit is coming to the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy.

The exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the comedian's 'Pledge of Allegiance.'

That speech was given on his weekly television show.

The exhibit includes artifacts, news articles, and letters from senators and congressmen.

Organizers say it will also include something that started it all.

"It actually is going to include a letter that he wrote 15 months before he ever aired this pledge to his second wife, Georgia, talking to her about the pledge and actually writing some of the words in that letter so it's just very very impactful," Anne Pratt, director of the museum said.

They will kick off the celebration on Monday at the museum.

There will be a performance by the Lincoln High School Band.

The exhibit will open on Tuesday.

