New executive order from the governor's office could impact Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A new executive order from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb could have an impact on Wabash Valley school.

On Wednesday's the governor's office announced a new round of COVID-19 related executive orders for the state.

This order, specifically, could change the way schools and daycares handle quarantines following COVID-19 exposures.

According to the order, if schools and daycares have mask requirements and those requirements are "consistently followed" all day, students, staff, and teachers do not have to quarantine "who are close contacts and aren't showing symptoms of COVID-19."

Schools and daycares do have to continue to contact trace by telling the health department along with parents, teachers, and staff who were in close contact.

See the exact wording of the orders below:

The measure will allow for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if the facilities adhere to the following orders and guidance set by IDOH:

Other parts of the executive order include:

The recent surge of cases due to the infectious Delta Variant has created a strain on the hospital system. The Executive Order will put in place the following measures:

Health care systems will use evidence-based decisions to monitor patient capacity and staffing levels to assess whether non-emergent procedures should be delayed or reprioritized;

Hospitals must report diversion information to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to assist with monitoring resources and capacity statewide.

To assist the health care systems as they reprioritize non-emergent procedures and surgeries, the Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) will be issuing the following bulletins: