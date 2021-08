TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County History Center will welcome a new executive director.

Marla Flowers will move to the full-time role in September.

Flowers says the History Center is an incredible asset.

You can stop into the center Tuesday through Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Admission costs $4 for kids, $6 for seniors, and $7 for adults.