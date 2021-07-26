New executive director in place at CANDLES Holocaust Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new executive director will lead the charge at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute.

The museum's board of directors selected Troy Fears. He started in his new role on Monday.

Fears is a life-long resident of Terre Haute.

He will build on community relationships and expand on the reach of the organization.

Fears will also launch a new capital campaign.

Leah Simpson served as the interim executive director. She will now focus her attention on education development.