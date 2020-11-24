New equipment will help Union Hospital staff monitor patients at home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Union Health Foundation is funding new care technology in response to the COVID-19 surge.

The new technology will be delivered within the week. The foundation awarded a $97,500 grant to Union Hospital. This is for a specialized patient management system.

The system will allow health care providers to remotely care for patients while their patients are recovering at their homes.

Union Hospital says it will help them provide care to both patients in the hospital, and out.

The monitors will last for 12 days.