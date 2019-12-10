TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new endowment fund will help strengthen the Terre Haute Humane Society Shelter.
On Tuesday, the board of directors announced it established an endowment fund.
It will help with operations to ensure animals have a place to go.
The shelter handles almost 2,000 abandoned or homeless animals each year.
They say the average length of stay for an animal is 70 days per animal.
Food, medicine, and other costs for the shelter total more than $600,000 per year.
The endowment will start with an excess balance of over $300,000, which is made possible through donations.
Related Content
- New endowment will help with funding at the Terre Haute Humane Society
- Local grocery store teams with Terre Haute Humane Society
- Terre Haute 8th grader collects donations for local humane society
- Terre Haute Humane Society facing parvo issues with some cats
- Six cats dumped at Terre Haute Humane Society
- Terre Haute Humane Society hosts clear the shelter event
- Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society
- Cornhole tournament held to benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society
- Major operation sends nearly 40 dogs to the Terre Haute Humane Society
- Terre Haute Humane Society is taking care of nearly 40 more dogs
Scroll for more content...