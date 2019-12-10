New endowment will help with funding at the Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new endowment fund will help strengthen the Terre Haute Humane Society Shelter.

On Tuesday, the board of directors announced it established an endowment fund.

It will help with operations to ensure animals have a place to go.

The shelter handles almost 2,000 abandoned or homeless animals each year.

They say the average length of stay for an animal is 70 days per animal.

Food, medicine, and other costs for the shelter total more than $600,000 per year.

The endowment will start with an excess balance of over $300,000, which is made possible through donations.