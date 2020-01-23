New effort works to get Terre Haute businesses ready for tourism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new effort aims to prepare businesses for increased tourism in Terre Haute.

The goal is to help the community get ready for the new convention center and proposed casino.

There will be one-on-one consultations for online presence, customer experience, and event preparedness.

The initiative also links businesses with service providers. When the program is completed, businesses will have access to money to help implement changes to overcome weaknesses.

"A lot of our businesses, even downtown, have been here a long time. But now this is going to be a whole different world of maybe 500,000 people a regular Tuesday," Courtney Chipol, from the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

You can apply to be part of the program here.