New east side hotel opens its doors

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony for Home 2 Suites on Monday.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new hotel is now open in Terre Haute.

It is located on State Road 46 on the city's east side.

The hotel caters to people who need to stay in one place for an extended period of time, up to a month.

Each suite has a full-size kitchen along with the features of any typical hotel.

