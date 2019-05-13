New east side hotel opens its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new hotel is now open in Terre Haute.
There was a ribbon cutting ceremony for Home 2 Suites on Monday.
It is located on State Road 46 on the city's east side.
The hotel caters to people who need to stay in one place for an extended period of time, up to a month.
Each suite has a full-size kitchen along with the features of any typical hotel.
