New early voting locations set to open Tuesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have not made your way to the polls just yet, you have some more opportunities to cast your ballot in Vigo County.

Starting Tuesday, six more early voting center locations are set to open.

Those include:

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, The National Guard Armory, Operating Engineers, Vigo County Solid Waste Management, Seelyville Town Hall and the Sugar Creek Fire Department Headquarters.

Voters can head to any of these locations and cast their ballots Tuesday through Saturday up until November 2nd.

These polling locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Don't forget, you can still early vote at the Honey Creek Mall and the Vigo County Annex.

Those two locations were open this past Saturday to voters.

Vigo County election officials said there were 270 votes cast on Saturday.

Overall, there have been 6,290 ballots cast so far.