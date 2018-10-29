Clear
New early voting centers set to open in Vigo County

Election day is a little over a week away, and starting on Tuesday, six more voting centers will open in Vigo County.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election day is a little over a week away, and starting on Tuesday, six more voting centers will open in Vigo County.

Booker T. Washington Community Center and the West Vigo Community Center are included in that list.

Those locations will be open until November 3rd.

They will reopen on Election Day.

On Election Day, 21 voting locations will be open.

To see the full list, click here.

