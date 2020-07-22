New eLearning resource will help Indiana teachers and students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families will continue to adjust to e-learning this fall. A new resource announced on Wednesday will help Hoosier educators and their students.

It's called the Indiana eLearning Lab.

The Indianapolis E-Learning Fund and the College Football Playoff Foundation donated $2.4 million to help make it possible.

The virtual hub will connect teachers so they can share content and best practices.

It will also feature lesson plans and webinars.

Families will be able to take part in eLearning activites. The Indiana eLearning Lab is free. Learn more here.