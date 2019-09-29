Clear

New drama therapy program hosts launch party

In Time Creative Counseling Services is a drama therapy program. It uses drama, acting and theatre to help it's patients with how they're feeling.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Terre Haute celebrated with a launch party Sunday evening.

In Time Creative Counseling Services is a drama therapy program.

It uses drama, acting and theatre to help it's patients with how they're feeling.

The open house gave the community the chance to see what exactly this program has to offer.

News 10 caught up with the creator of the program.

She's just one of four people in the state of Indiana with a drama therapy license.

"It gives that creative outlook. Not everyone is the talkers ot just the writers, not everyone is athletic, and so there's a lot of different methods we can use to help people to reach their goals in life," said Theresa White.

In Time Creative Counseling Services is located inside Launch Terre Haute.

That's located at 619 Cherry Street.

