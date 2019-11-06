New downtown restaurant has official ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is being welcomed into the community.

365 Bar and Grill has been open for a little over a month, but on Wednesday, there was an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It's located in downtown Terre Haute in the former Ambrosini's building.

It is a sports bar type experience designed with a family atmosphere. It is owned by the same owners as the Strive 365 sports complex.