New downtown restaurant has official ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is being welcomed into the community.
365 Bar and Grill has been open for a little over a month, but on Wednesday, there was an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
It's located in downtown Terre Haute in the former Ambrosini's building.
It is a sports bar type experience designed with a family atmosphere. It is owned by the same owners as the Strive 365 sports complex.
