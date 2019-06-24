New downtown museum receives $45,000 facade grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute museum that is set to open soon has received a facade grant.

On Monday, The Vigo County Historical Society & Museum announced it received a $45,000 Historic Facade Grant.

The grant is from the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment.

The grant was originally created to help building owners restore the appearance of buildings while revitalizing the economy of downtown Terre Haute

Museum leaders hope to have it open to the public this summer.