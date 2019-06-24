TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute museum that is set to open soon has received a facade grant.
On Monday, The Vigo County Historical Society & Museum announced it received a $45,000 Historic Facade Grant.
The grant is from the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment.
The grant was originally created to help building owners restore the appearance of buildings while revitalizing the economy of downtown Terre Haute
Museum leaders hope to have it open to the public this summer.
Related Content
- New downtown museum receives $45,000 facade grant
- Downtown Vincennes receives money to update facades
- Facade work continues in downtown Brazil
- Both Vincennes and Knox county approve funds for facade matching grant
- Brazil to apply for facade grant to help beautify the city
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- Bid for Vincennes Facade Project comes in too high
- City of Marshall's downtown area receives improvements
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- 20/20 vision: Will Center receives $1,000 grant
Scroll for more content...