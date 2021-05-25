New downtown Terre Haute mural pays tribute to local legend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's something new for you to enjoy in downtown Terre Haute.

You'll find it outside of J Fords at 7th and Walnut. If the mural looks familiar, there's a reason.

That's because it is of Terre Haute's Stiffy Green, the bulldog who used to guard his owner's mausoleum at Highland Lawn Cemetary.

Local artist Becky Hochhalter created the mural. She said she's happy she gets to honor her hometown in this piece.

"People are going to learn more about the history of Terre Haute through these kinds of pieces, and it beautifies the city," Hochhalter said.

It took her about two weeks to complete.