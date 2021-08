VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local dog rescue is stepping up to help the community.

Saint Francis K9 Rescue is a new center open to saving animals. The rescue center is on Ollie's Canine Campus.

The center has been adopting hundreds of dogs the law few months.

They started doing this to help animals who don't have a home. It comes as many shelters do not have the space to take in new animals.

Over the last year, the center has rescued over 220 dogs.

