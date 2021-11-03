New dog park is open for business in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Driving north into Washington State Road 57 turns into Fourth street. Not far after that transition sits South Park. For the last few months, people have been seeing work at South Park. That development is a dog park.

A ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon officially opened the park. With new fencing, dogs can get off the leash and run around. There are also ramps and equipment for running. Even a fire hydrant for other activities. The park is split up into two sections to keep dogs of different sizes separated.

Originally the park was planned for 2020. But the pandemic got in the way. Park superintendent Kip Kelley says the big goal is to improve all of the city's parks.

Kelley says, "We have a lot of walkers at eastside park with their dogs. There's nothing, they can't let them loose, they have to be leashed all the time. We had some input from the public, hey we would like to see a dog park. So we've come through."