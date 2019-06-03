First responders say new Vigo County dispatch system will help save lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Emergency crews in Terre Haute will be using a new, faster dispatch system.

It's called 'Locution Dispatch.'

Four counties in Indiana already use this system.

Firefighters News 10 talked to say they're excited to have it.

It went live for the first time on Monday.

The new system will dispatch both city and county firefighters at the same time, sending them information automatically once a call comes in.

Fire stations will get all the information at the click of a button.

James Kane is the fire captain at Fire Station 5. He says this will help them cut back on time.

Kane said before, the older system took too much time, almost a minute and a half for crews to get the information they needed.

The new system will allow them to head to wherever the emergency is in less time.

"They're our ultimate goal. They're our ultimate priority. We want to provide the best service we can for the community we're here to protect," said Kane.