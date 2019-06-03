Clear

First responders say new Vigo County dispatch system will help save lives

A new dispatch system called Locution is here to help speed up dispatch time between dispatchers and emergency crews.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Emergency crews in Terre Haute will be using a new, faster dispatch system. 

It's called 'Locution Dispatch.' 

Four counties in Indiana already use this system.

Firefighters News 10 talked to say they're excited to have it.

It went live for the first time on Monday.

The new system will dispatch both city and county firefighters at the same time, sending them information automatically once a call comes in.

Fire stations will get all the information at the click of a button. 

James Kane is the fire captain at Fire Station 5. He says this will help them cut back on time.

Kane said before, the older system took too much time, almost a minute and a half for crews to get the information they needed. 

The new system will allow them to head to wherever the emergency is in less time. 

"They're our ultimate goal. They're our ultimate priority. We want to provide the best service we can for the community we're here to protect," said Kane. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

Image

Gas prices starting to trend down in Indiana

Image

Partly cloudy and comfortable. Light breeze. Low: 58°

Image

Students take part in summer learning volunteer opportunity

Image

Deming Pool opens for the summer

Image

Camp Rave taking applications for summer day camp, some sessions already full

Image

Crews set to close roads and parking lots around ISU ahead of Special Olympics

Image

Special Olympics, Illinois torch makes a trip through Robinson

Image

Vigo County Summer Food Program kicks off, working to fight food insecurity

Image

'It's very scary that they could just run right into me...' Student driver prepares to hit the road

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues