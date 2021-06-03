New day center opening for the homeless in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) -- More efforts are underway to help the homeless. On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council fully approved a new rezoning effort by Reach Services. The plan is to turn a vacant property into a day center for the homeless and low-income populations.

This is just one way Reach Services says it's taking initiative to help the homeless population in Terre Haute. The organization says it's important to prioritize those in the community that are underserved.

"We want a place where people can come and be trained and provide opportunities for change in their lives and new beginnings," Susie Thompson, the executive director of Reach Services, said.

After a unanimous vote at the city council meeting Thursday, its most recent plan to help the community is coming to life!

"I want to see change in peoples' lives," she said. "I want people that are kind of beaten down and feel like they don't have a chance to have a chance."

The organization plans to create the "Pathways Day Center." It's a center committed to helping people make a positive change in their lives. The center will be open 9-5 Monday through Thursday and 9-12 on Fridays. The day center will include mental health services, medical services, and job training.

"It does give people a shot who might not have a shot before," Martha Crossen, one of the Terre Haute City Council members, said. "I am all for it. We want to make our community a stronger place. This is just one piece of making that happen."

The project will be officially underway soon. The goal is to have the center ready before cold weather comes back this winter.

Another important rezoning project was also approved by the council tonight. It's nearly a two-acre lot located on north 4th street in Terre Haute.

Several years ago, it was once supposed to be student housing. Now it will be the location of a new affordable housing complex. The company New Directions Housing Corporation intends to build 40 2 bedroom/2 bathroom units. It'll include a clubhouse, a leasing office, and a laundry facility.

The council announced there will be no meeting next week. The next meeting will be held Thursday, July 1. For more information on this week's meeting, click here.