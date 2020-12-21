New cyber crimes unit coming to Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may seem pretty obvious. If there is evidence on a phone or computer, it needs to be investigated. But that process can be slow.

Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan explains, "Typically that has to go to the FBI or the Indiana State police and that's where everybody sends their stuff. So there is a big backlog."

The cyber crimes unit hopes to fix that problem. A grant for over one hundred thousand dollars is getting the program off the ground. It'll include a partnership between the sheriff's office, Vincennes police, and Vincennes University police.

Carnahan says, "We've got space dedicated to this unit now in the Vincennes city police department. Which is kind of centrally located here in the county."

The crimes unit will focus on electronic and digital evidence.

What sets it apart is the partnership with Vincennes University. Select students will work hand in hand with law enforcement on the cases.

Carnahan says, "They're not being sworn in as police officers and they're not going to be carrying weapons and going to crime scenes and things like that. But they're still going to be handling sensitive material and sometimes confidential material and evidence that's going to be really crucial to some investigations."

The opportunity will help students learn. All while giving law enforcement a new tool to fight crime.

Carnahan explains, "Almost every police officer that has been at it for any time at all has some old case in the back of their mind where they just, they know that somebody did it, but they haven't been able to solve it. This type of evidence is something that's new that can be used to solve some of those old cases."