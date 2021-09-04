New coroner selected in Sullivan County following the death and investigation of Tracy Tackett

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Saturday morning caucus in Sullivan County ends with the selection of a new coroner.

Joe Coffman was selected to serve as the coroner following the death of the former embattled coroner, Tracy Tackett.

The caucus happened at the Mark Leo Reed Community Center in Sullivan.

Tacket was under investigation in connection to a YouTube video last month that contained a potentially criminal act. Tackett was found dead from what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound on August 16. Indiana State Police recently closed that investigation.