New contract could mean raises for some Vigo County teachers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County teachers voted on Thursday for a new contract that may include a raise.
Returning teachers evaluated as 'effective' or 'highly effective' would receive a 4.75 percent base pay increase for the 2018-2019 school year.
That's under a tentative agreement negotiated between the Vigo County Teacher's Association and the school corporation.
The corporation would also increase the amount it pays toward health and dental premiums along with the retirement savings plan for teachers.
The school board will vote on whether to approve the new contract on Monday.
