New connection center helps students post-graduation

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Enrollment, enlistment, and employment. Those are the three keys one new resource at Linton Stockton High School highlights.

What was once a library has now transformed into an oasis for students to gain knowledge. Some of the learning stations include a green screen, collaboration booths, presentation stage, and more.

"It's so important because we want to make sure that when our seniors graduate they have the skills the resources all of the tools necessary to be employable individuals," says career coach Amy Eslinger.

Superintendent Kathy Goad says they're so excited to get this project started.

"Well this is a very exciting time for Linton Stockton to see a long-awaited project like this come to fruition

opening our connection center has been a dream and a lot of work for a lot of people in our school," Goad said.

Eslinger tells me the lessons learned here can benefit students post-graduation. "It is the foundation skills we all need no matter what we choose after high school to be successful adults whether in work or being a collaborator in organizations or volunteers it's all the skills we're all looking for."

She adds the response has been amazing.

"The students and the faculty are excited to have this space, to use this space. all the stations and the tools in the connection center and actually towards the end of the school year we only have a few days that aren't booked in the center for teachers utilizing this space in their classrooms," says Amy Eslinger.

This is just the first phase of three. The next phase will be unveiled in August.