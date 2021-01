TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new shop is opening its doors in Terre Haute.

Tech Doc's Depot has a ribbon-cutting on Thursday. The store specializes in computer, laptop, and game console repair.

The owner is Matt Jackson. He's a native of Paris, Illinois. That's where he opened his first Tech Doc's Depot. It became so successful he decided to open another location in Terre Haute.

You'll find it at 2223 Wabash Avenue.