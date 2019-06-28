New coffee shop under construction in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute will soon be able to enjoy a new coffee place.

Little Bear Coffee Company is currently under construction.

You'll find it on Lafayette Avenue on the north side of Terre Haute.

Owners say the menu will feature coffee, desserts, and sandwiches.

They plan to have the building finished in late July, and open sometime in August.

Check out their Facebook page here.