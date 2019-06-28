Clear

New coffee shop under construction in Terre Haute

People in Terre Haute will soon be able to enjoy a new coffee place.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute will soon be able to enjoy a new coffee place.

Little Bear Coffee Company is currently under construction.

You'll find it on Lafayette Avenue on the north side of Terre Haute.

Owners say the menu will feature coffee, desserts, and sandwiches.

They plan to have the building finished in late July, and open sometime in August.

Check out their Facebook page here. 

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them