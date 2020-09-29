New coffee shop opens in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Good news for coffee fans, not only is it National Coffee Day...there's also a new coffee shop in downtown Terre Haute.

The doors to Federal Coffee and Fine Foods opened on Tuesday morning.

You'll find the shop on Wabash Avenue. They have a variety of coffee and pastries.

We caught up with the co-owner and chef. He told us opening day has been a dream come true.

"I'm overwhelmed just with satisfaction and joy that my wife and I Gretchen were able to actually have a shop downtown and to open on National Coffee Day was just pure happenchance," Kris Kraut told us.