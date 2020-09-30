Clear

New coffee shop brewing up something different for downtown Terre Haute

Federal Coffee and Fine Foods in downtown Terre Haute is starting a new chapter during the pandemic. We stepped inside the new shop on opening day.

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 7:38 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Federal Coffee and Fine Foods in downtown Terre Haute is starting a new chapter during the pandemic.

You can find it right on the corner of 7th and Wabash Ave.

The new business officially opened its doors on Tuesday and after speaking with Kris Kraut, the co-owner, they're hoping to bring a different flavor to the area.

Coffee beans from Kansas City, bakery items with a Swedish twist, and a touch of Terre Haute flare, step inside Federal Coffee and Fine Foods.

"It's bustling and it's busy," said Kraut.

Inside people are lining up for a taste of something new.

"I'm Swedish and so I took some Scandinavian style and applied that to the interior," said Kraut.

It's a small touch to a building that already holds so much natural beauty.

"The beautiful tin ceiling and vintage tile floor were already there, so it's really been easy because the building has natural charisma."

You'll come for the historic structure... but stay for the espresso.

"Try an americano, try out espresso pretty clean or our lattes are great we do our own pumpkin spice latte," Kraut shared.

Despite the hardships, other businesses may be facing to keep their doors open, Federal Coffee decided the time was now to make their debut.

"We really felt like it was the right time to either pivot or standstill and I knew if I didn't pivot our small business which is a catering company, I knew that we would have to close."

With one good 'cup of joe' at a time... Kraut says they're bringing a sip of happiness to uncertain times.

This warmth and familiarity I think is really important right now when everything else seems to be a little crazy. So I think it's nice to have a really good, predictable cup of coffee at federal."

The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, click here.

