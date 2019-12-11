Clear

New clinic opens in Bridgeport

The clinic is the first of its kind in the small community.

BRIDGEPORT, Ill. (WTHI) - Amelia Pauley was born and raised in Bridgeport. She began her career as a nurse at a juvenile detention center. It was there she found a love for helping people.

Pauley explains, "When I started as an rn in a hospital setting it wasn't long until I ended up on the psychiatric unit. And it continued to kind of resonate with me. So when I went back for my masters it was just obvious that I should become a psychiatric nurse."

She is now taking her skills back home. Carle Richland Memorial Hospital has opened a new clinic in the small town. Pauley is one of a handful of specialists that residents can see.

Pauley explains, "A lot of the community can't go out of town for different reasons. Maybe transportation issues or just time constraints. And it's just services that haven't been available to people in this community."

Pauley handles behavioral health for the clinic. Cardiology, women's health, and orthopedics are just a number of other specialists served now in Bridgeport.

Family nurse practitioner Gretchen Ginder says, "Oftentimes it's very taxing on patients to have to drive more than thirty minutes or so financially or physically they prefer to see someone as close to home as possible and we're trying to do everything we can to get that to them."

Most of those working at the clinic have close ties to Bridgeport. Making it easier to work with patients.

Pauley says, "I've always wanted to serve the community in which I have lived and grown. I really like the quote 'bloom where you are planted'. And so I am here for a reason and I really want to help the people of this community."

To contact the new clinic call 618 945-3001

