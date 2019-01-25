Clear

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Students at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute are testing their truck driving skills.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute are testing their truck driving skills.

They're some of the first to sign up for new CDL training classes. Area business leaders say they need drivers and fast.

Ivy Tech Workforce Alignment Consultant Rod Dowell says, "There's over a hundred job postings in this area in Vermillion and Vigo and Sullivan because there's a real need and postings doesn't mean a position specifically. It could be five positions per posting so we really don't know how many jobs are needed out there but there is a huge need for them."

Students learn in the classroom and on the road so they're prepared to pass the test at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to get their license.

A Vermillion County group helped launch the new course.

Dowell says, "Vermillion County Economic Development Corporation came to us and said they would like to provide scholarship monies to help fund people to go through the training so they could fill job requirements up there for CDLA licenses."

That scholarship totaled ten thousand dollars. The money will help students pay for the $4,950 course.

Those behind the class say its money well spent as new drivers can start out making $47,000 a year. Pay can climb as high at $90,000.

Dowell ssays, "You can almost be guaranteed a job once you get your license because they're clambering for drivers all over the area.”

The course is three weeks with a hundred and sixty contact hours. You must be 18 or older and have a valid driver's license.

The next class starts February 11th.

For more information contact Ivy Tech at 812-298-2485.

