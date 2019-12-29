New city leaders sworn in at ceremony in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - New city leaders have taken the oath of office in southern portions of the Wabash Valley.

A swearing in ceremony was held Sunday afternoon in Vincennes.

There are four new faces taking on leadership roles.

Marc McNeece was sworn in as the At Large City Councilperson.

Ed Gornall for District 2, John Stangle District 3 and Ryan Lough in District 5.

Some others are keeping their seats.

News council members said it's important voters know who they are from the start.

We asked about their plans on the council.

Tim Salters said they want to make sure everyone has access to council members.

"They can come and talk to any city official at any time with any questions that they have, and it's not like we're up here on a pedistal or anything. It's we're just like everybody else we want to talk to everybody," said Salters. "We want to know the problems. We want to know the successes. We want to know what's working and what's not working. We want to build those relationships with people."

January 1st is everyone's first day in office.

The first council meeting is January 13th at city hall.