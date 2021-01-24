New center opening will help the homeless population in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One local organization here in Terre Haute is looking to help the homeless population here in a big way. Reach Services has been planning on opening a building called the Day Center. Originally staff said they wanted to open before winter, but now they’re planning to open this year sometime in the summer.

The purpose of the Day Center is to help the homeless population here in the Wabash Valley.

Executive Director Susie Thompson said, "We’re hoping to be able to address some of those issues through the day center by providing people opportunities and different options for their lives.”

Thompson said with this center she is hoping to help a lot of people with whatever they may need.

She wants to be able to give people a place to take showers, give people an address so they can receive mail, provide medical care, and so much more.

Thompson said, “For those that need recovery we hope to get them in recovery and we’ve partnered with recovery places. We are hopeful that we can get them into mental health counseling if that’s an issue.”

She told News 10 this center will meet important community needs.

Thompson said this center wouldn’t be possible if it wasn't for the community's help, especially the help of everyone who Reach Services has partnered with.

Thompson said many people have helped get Reach Services to their goal of opening the center up. She said, “The city, and specifically, the redevelopment have pledged 3-hundred thousand dollars to help us remodel that building and make it what we hope it will be.”

Looking ahead into the future, Thompson says she’s excited to finally get the doors open this summer.