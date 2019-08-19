New cancer treatment will help to protect the heart

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Dr. Brian Gebhardt studied oncology in his home state of Georgia. For him, the effects of cancer treatment hit close to home.

Gebhardt explains, "I had a family member who was diagnosed with cancer which had a pretty big impact on me. Then that made me kind of look more into the field of oncology and specifically radiation."

Just a year ago Gebhardt came to Vincennes. He also brought along a new way to treat breast cancer.

Gebhardt says, "In particular when we're treating the left side of the breast we're concerned with the dose to the heart. Because any radiation dose can increase your risk of having heart disease down the line."

Deep Inspiration Breath Hold, or DIBH, helps to reduce that risk. All by having the patient hold their breath.

Oncology manager Patty Inyart says, "We practice with the patient. We'll have them practice their breathing technique so that when they come in they feel comfortable. And we're able to monitor them with special software."

Scans of the body also help to show where the heart is in relation to the left breast. Making sure doctors can give safe treatment.

Gebhardt says, "The survival rates are very high. We expect these patients to have their cancer cured, do well and live a long time. The last thing we want to do is cause them to have another serious side effect down the line."