New butcher shop open for business in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - Owners of a butcher shop cut the ribbon on their new Terre Haute shop.

'Kroc's Old School Butcher Shop' is now open for business.

You'll find it at 2626 South 7th Street. They also have a location in Farmersburg.

Mayor Duke Bennett helped celebrate on Wednesday morning.

At the shop, you can find top of the line meats, a large selection of cheese, and much more.

It is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm. They are open on Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm and closed on Sunday.