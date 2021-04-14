New businesses to take part in downtown Terre Haute's Eat in the Streets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More businesses will be taking part in 'Eat in the Streets.'

We've told you that the initiative is coming back to downtown Terre Haute.

The event started last fall as a way to keep businesses afloat after financial uncertainty.

New businesses that have opened up shop will be participating.

The owner of The Verve told us that this is a great way to help all downtown businesses.

"We're not back to where we were pre-pandemic...so we need as much support as we can. It's fun to be outside and have a drink, and have dinner or lunch," Connie Wrin said.

Eat in the Streets will take place on Wabash Avenue starting this Friday and Saturday.