New business to help Boy Scout troop with fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is offering a local Boy Scout troop the opportunity to raise some money.

It's happening Sunday, and you can help!

Little Bear Coffee Company is hosting a fundraiser to help Cub Scout Pack 124.

On Sunday, you can stop by and get some decorated coffee mugs.

They've got treats and giftcards in them.

All the proceeds go to the troop.

Staff at the shop celebrated a grand opening Friday.

They said they know how important it is to give back to the community.

"When they mentioned they were short on funding, with our grand opening.. I figured two birds one stone. Why not help the boys while hosting it at Little Bear?" Kristina Harder, Manager.

The fundraiser is happening Sunday from 11 to 2 p.m.

Little Bear is located on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.